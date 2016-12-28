James McClean offers to buy pregnant homeless woman a caravan

Derry man and West Bromwich Albion footballer, James McClean, has offered to pay for a caravan for a pregnant homeless woman.

McClean offered to buy the woman, known only as Lisa, as a caravan when he learned of her plight.

READ MORE - James McClean gives Derry’s Jamie ‘gift of lifetime’

The woman is believed to be camping near a river with her partner somewhere in England

The Derry born footballer said “no babies should be living homeless” and that he’d be “willing to buy the caravan himself”.

McClean made this unbelievable generous offer via his wife, Erin’s, Facebook profile.

“Look I know it ain’t much and even if it’s temporary until a house is found but being a father myself no babies should live homeless so I would be willing to purchase this caravan for them and keep them out of the cold,” posted the former Derry City F.C. player.