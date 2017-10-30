James McClean's face carved onto Hallowe'en pumpkin

A Republic of Ireland football fan has paid tribute to Derry's James McClean by carving the soccer star's face onto a Hallowe'en pumpkin.

Shane Kenny, who is from Tralee in Co. Kerry, said he wanted to do something special to thank McClean for scoring the goal that helped Ireland qualify for the 2018 World Cup playoffs next month.

Ireland international and proud Derry man, James McClean.

"I just wanted to pay tribute to how great [James] McClean has been in qualifying," said Shane.

"Hopefully he'll scare a few Danes next," he joked.

The Republic of Ireland will travel to take on Denmark on November 11 with the home leg due to be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 14.

The winning team will secure a place in the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.