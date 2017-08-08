James McClean treats himself to 24k gold mobile phone

Derry man and Republic of Ireland international James McClean has treated himself to a stunning looking 24k gold iPhone.

The 28 year-old West Bromwich Albion winger posted photographs of himself with the swanky new device on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

The phone has the McClean coat of arms engraved in 24k gold on the rear of the device.

McClean's new device was made by Irish company iDesign Gold whose customers include MMA star, Conor McGregor, Belfast boxer, Michael Conlon and former Liverpool F.C. captain, Steven Gerard.

"Thanks to iDesign Gold for hooking me up with my new customised 24k gold black edition iPhonw - top man," said McClean to his more than 75,000 followers on Instagram.

Customised iPhones with a 24k gold finish can fetch for more than £10,000.