Jill Markham to retire as Oakgrove approaches 25 year milestone

The long-standing Principal of Derry’s only Integrated College Jill Markham is to retire, the school has revealed.

Oakgrove Integrated College revealed the local secondary level head is stepping down as the school approaches its 25th anniversary in September 2017.

In a statement issued on Monday, the school said: “On the retirement of the current Principal, the Board of Governors wishes to appoint a visionary and dynamic Principal to drive the College forward from September 1, 2017 through the coming years.

“We cordially welcome applications from candidates who are passionate about integrated education and who have a proven track record of successful post-primary leadership.”