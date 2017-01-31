‘Journal’ editor recognised for 40 years service

The editor of the Derry Journal was honoured for 40 years of loyal service at the local newspaper on Tuesday.

Arthur Duffy started working for the ‘Journal’ on Buncrana Road as an apprentice compositor on January 31, 1977.

Arthur became a ‘Journal’ reporter in 1988 where he covered a wide variety of local news and sport.

Originally from the Bogside area, Arthur went on to work as a full-time sports reporter and then in the early 1990s he was promoted to the position of sports editor.

Arthur was sports editor for 25 years and in 2015 he was promoted to editor.

“It’s been both an honour and a pleasure to spend my working life with the Derry Journal,” said Arthur.

“I’ve met some amazing people during my time here.

“I’ve enjoyed every second spent meeting local people, covering local news and local sport.

“The Derry Journal has been a big part of my life but I can’t believe it’s 40 years to the day when I started and long may it continue.”