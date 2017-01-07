‘Journal’ readers show their love for ‘angels on earth’

There’s been a righteous outpouring of love for Derry’s neo-natal team after the ‘Journal’ reported midwives were working through their breaks to deliver for mums and the next generation in the city.

Yesterday the paper reported how Western Trust midwifery boss Maureen Miller had confirmed that the Trust was backing a Royal College of Midwives (RCM) campaign to improve support available for frontline healthcare workers locally.

Responding to the news on the ‘Journal’ Facebook page our readers heaped praise on the team of ‘angels’ at Altnagelvin and Enniskillen for the super care they provide to mothers and their babies year round.

Ann Marie Wilson, spoke for many, posting: “These midwives are amazing. I had the best experience there in August during the birth of my daughter.

“The midwife never left my side through the night in ante natal until they were able to get me to delivery suite where I delivered safely within 10 minutes of arriving.”

Gillian Stevenson commented: “Amazing ladies. Had top class care throughout my stay in hospital from maternity unit.”

Claire Wagstaff concurred: “Amazing people in an amazing profession. It’s a pity cuts mean they are...under staffed.

Dawn McKendry said: “They are an awesome team of incredible people and a fabulous support throughout pregnancy, birth and beyond.”

Catríona Curran, summed up the warm sentiments, posting: “Angels on earth.”