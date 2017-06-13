Journal’s People of the Year Awards launched

The Derry Journal & Bet McLean People of the Year Awards have been launched at the Guildhall in Derry.

Sponsors and representatives from Derry Journal joined Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Maoiliosa McHugh at the launch on Friday.

Applications are now open for the fourth annual Derry Journal & Bet McLean People of the Year Awards.

The awards are aimed at recognising the contribution, commitment and achievements of a wide range of people in the north-west area.

They pay homage to the people and organisations who have gone the extra mile and who are an asset in all they do.

This year’s formal dinner and awards ceremony will take place at the Everglades Hotel on Thursday, September 7. Winners will be announced on the night.

The 14 award categories cover all aspects of community life.

Local people or organisations can be entered in up to two categories, with the judging process conducted by an independent panel, and some awards voted for by readers.

Anyone can submit a nomination entry regardless of whether it is the nominee, a relative, friend, colleague or a member of the public.

The award categories are: Contribution to Arts & Culture; Inspirational Young Talent (sponsored by City of Derry Airport); Volunteer of the Year; Charity Worker of the Year; Community Development Person of the Year (sponsored by Apex); Carer of the Year (sponsored by Kelly Fuels); Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Calor); Inspirational Educator of the Year; Sports Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by BetMcLean.com); Sports Person of the Year (sponsored by BetMcLean.com); Martin McCrossan Tourism & Hospitality Champion of the Year; Outstanding Bravery Award; Emergency Services Hero of the Year; and Special Recognition-Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council).

