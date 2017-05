Group pictured at the Derry Journal offices recently for the launch of the 2017 Foyle Hospice Female Walk and Run, sponsored by the Derry Journal and Seagate.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday 11th June with a 1.30pm start. Included in the picture are ‘Journal’ staff, Aine O’Doherty, Aideen McGrory, Ellen Barr, Jacqui Diamond, Geraldine Gallagher and Louise Strain. DER1917GS007