Katie Hopkins defends woman who’d rather die than be treated by a Muslim doctor

Radio presenter, Katie Hopkins, has defended a woman from the North of Ireland who said she would rather die than be treated by a Muslim doctor.

The woman known only as Janice appeared on Stephen Nolan’s radio programme on BBC Radio Ulster on Tuesday morning.

Janice questioned why Muslims from predominantly Muslim countries were moving to predominantly Christian countries.

Agent provocateur, Katie Hopkins, was invited on to the Nolan Show on Wednesday morning to discuss Janice’s comments.

“I think you [Stephen Nolan] are being rather harsh when you describe Janice as ‘extreme’,” said Hopkins.

“I think she raises a valid point and her point is not extreme.

“If Muslims love Islam so much why do they not stay in a Muslim country?,” added Hopkins.