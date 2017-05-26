Katie Hopkins sacked by LBC

LBC radio has announced that Katie Hopkins will leave with immediate effect days after she sent a series of inflammatory tweets about the Manchester attack.

The outspoken host, whose Sunday morning show has run on the station since April 2016, was reported to police earlier this week after appearing to suggest there should be a “final solution” as part of a longer anti-Islam tirade.

LBC announced her departure on Friday morning but offered no reason why.

A spokesperson said: “LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately.”