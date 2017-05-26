Keelan Mullan memorial 5k fun run/walk

A fundraising walk in memory of Drumsurn teenager Keelan Mullan will be held next month.

Keelan died tragically on March 2nd, 2013, when his car was involved in a collision on the Drumsurn Road.

Keelan, a pupil of St. Mary’s, Limavady, loved Gaelic football and played for both his school and his club, St, Matthews GAC, Drumsurn.

The Keelan Mullan Memorial 5K fun run and walk takes place on Sunday, June 4; leaving Drumsurn GAC pitch at 11.15am.

The fundraiser has previously drawn strong support from the local community and Keelan’s family and the local GAA club hope that support will be on show again on June 4.

Organisers say proceeds from the Sunday morning event will go towards the U-14 camogie girls who have qualified for the All-Ireland Feile against Kilkenny.Anyone interested in a sponsor sheet or for more information contact Drumsurn GAC.