Keep Foyle Ferry Afloat

A fresh demand that Dublin and London stump up and keep the Lough Foyle Ferry afloat has been favourably received by opposition politicians in the South.

The call for government support for the tourist-boosting, cross-border service, which has been dogged by financial viability issues for years, was recently put to members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Public Petitions.

Ferry campaigner, Mr. Jonny Anderson, sparked the new development by submitting a petition to the committee urging that: “The Lough Foyle Ferry Service should be maintained by the Irish and British Governments”.

Members of the committee have now written to the Donegal County and Causeway Coast and Glens Councils to inform them that they are actively considering the petition.

The chair of the committee, the Labour TD for Cork East, Seán Sherlock, agreed to await the councils’ response before acting on the petition.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North, Denise Mitchell, said: “The ferry is a major and important infrastructural element in the area and was previously funded by the Limavady and Donegal Councils.

“It has been running for 10 years and serves tourists and motorists in the area. Given that the region has already been hit by Brexit, we should do everything we can to support it. It is important that we revert to the councils and keep the ferry open.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon-Galway, Eugene Murphy also voiced support for the cross-border ferry service.