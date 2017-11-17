Kelly urges shops and pubs to ensure safe and legal winter working conditions

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has urged local retail and hospitality businesses to ensure they guarantee legally compliant working conditions this winter.

Colr. Kelly said: “It has been brought to my attention in conversations I have had with local workers that they have to sit with coats and fleeces on them all day it was that cold because they had to work at a till right beside the door. If you happen to go to many of the businesses in our city you will find a lot of workers in similar situations.

“They are working beside electric sliding or revolving doors and they are getting the full elements of cold weather off and on all day. People don’t like complaining or don’t want any hassle at work so they just grin and bear it. But they shouldn’t have to work in these conditions. It’s important that businesses ensure that they have adequate heating beside workers on the front line.”