Kenny backs ‘Derry road’ before standing down

The outgoing Taoiseach Enda Kenny has admitted Dublin needs to get on with building ‘the new roadway to Derry’ as part of the south’s efforts to become Brexit-ready.

Mr. Kenny made the comments during one of his last contributions to the Dáil as head of the Dublin government before he steps down over the coming hours.

He said: “I agree that we need to be Brexit ready. This means we must build the roadway to the north west to Derry. While there are some legal complications in that regard, we need to get on with our end of it.

“It will be important that we make a case to Europe for assistance in that regard.”

He added: “If we can get the Northern Ireland Executive functioning, the North-South Ministerial Council and cross-Border agencies and organisations can begin to work in that regard.

“All the scenarios are being examined.”