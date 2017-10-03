Kitchen works hit by generator and tool thieves

Thieves have stolen a generator and tools that were being used to carry out improvements to homes, according to a local councillor, who says the theft has sparked anger in the local community.

The equipment was being used to carry out much needed works to kitchens in Moss Park.

Sinn Féin’s Tony Hassam said: “There is anger in the local community on hearing the news that tools being used to carry out a much needed kitchen improvement scheme at Moss Park have been stolen.

“Along with the tools a generator was also stolen, the contractor has now been left with a hefty bill to replace the stolen items.”

Colr. Hassan has appealed for the return of the tools.