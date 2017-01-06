Kofax tight-lipped on job jeopardy claims

Kofax’s new owners, Lexmark International, have advised the ‘Journal’ a global restructing will affect 320 workers worldwide, or 10 per cent of the firm’s entire workforce.

Neither Kofax, nor Lexmark, however, were able to confirm whether or not up to seven positions at its Pennyburn Pass Offices were at risk after the ‘Journal’ was contacted by a source claiming staff were recently notified of the potential for a reduction in numbers.

The company, which bought Padraig Canavan’s Derry start-up phenonomenon, Singularity, for £30m back in 2011, employs around 200 people.

Two years ago Kofax was acquired by U.S. printer mannufacturer, Lexmark International, for a total value of approximately 1 billion dollars as the firm sought to grow its software operation.

But a source has now told the ‘Journal’ staff at the firm’s Derry office have been notified that a small number of positions, approximately six or seven, may be at risk.

The ‘Journal’ asked both Kofax and Lexmark whether or not any jobs at the Derry office were likely to be affected, and, if so, what the rationale was for the proposed reduction in staff numbers.

In a statement Lexmark confirmed: “On January 3, 2017, we initiated a restructuring and reduction in force across all functional areas in the Lexmark Enterprise Software business on a global basis that will impact approximately 320 or 10 per cent of our employees. This action was taken to reduce our costs to be more in line with our revenues and those of comparable enterprise software companies.

“We have been and remain solidly profitable and therefore financially healthy. All impacted employees will be treated in accordance with applicable Lexmark policies relating to such actions as well as the related country legal requirements.”