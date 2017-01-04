La Dolce Vita founder calls for abuse research

The founder of Derry’s La Dolce Vita project has vowed to challenge the government over the lack of research and data related to domestic abuse and on the removal of children from parents.

Donna-Maria Logue was speaking at an event to mark the first anniversary of the establishment of the charity.

Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane Colr Jim McKeever, La Doice Vita Project founder Donna Maria Logue and Mark H Durkan MLA cutting a ribbon on the Peace Bridge to mark the recent first anniversary of the project supporting victims of domestic abuse. A Walk in My Shoes procession, from Ebrington Square to the City Hotel, followed the ribbon cutting. DER0117GS012

Following a walk across the Peace Bridge, those gathered at the City Hotel on Tuesday were informed by Ms. Logue that a study and research needs to be taken forward on the scale and real life impact of domestic abuse on victims, families and within communities. “Why is it not being addressed?” she asked. “There is a number of people in here that have stated about being suicidal and self harm. Where is the research studies?”

Ms. Logue said she has worked with local MLAs to have questions submitted and concerns voiced in the Assembly, which has highlighted the lack of data available.

She said she has also contacted hospitals on Northern Ireland to no avail, and asked whether doctors were asking if someone was suffering from domestic abuse.

Ms. Logue said she has also challenged the NI Court system when it comes to the removal of children. “There are so many children in care that do not need to be in care,” she said.

Ms Logue said a meeting was being arranged for the middle of January with government officials to discuss these issues, and urged people to spread the word about the campaign through Facebook and other means.

Several people directly impacted by domestic abuse related their stories at the event.