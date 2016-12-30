La Dolce Vita Project to host ‘Walk In My Shoes’

A charity tackling domestic abuse will be holding a ‘Walk In My Shoes’ Walk of Freedom Celebration in Derry on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

The La Dolce Vita Project’s event will begin at Ebrington Square at 12 noon and will be opened by Mayor Hilary McClintock and Donna-Maria Logue, Founder of La Dolce Vita Project.

Poster for the upcoming event.

There will be a short walk from Ebrington Square over the Peace Bridge ending at the City Hotel, where a number of guest speakers will address participants.

Those attending the event, which is funded by ‘The Big Lottery,’ are asked to bring a pair of shoes to be exchanged.

Speakers at the City Hotel will include Mark H. Durkan, Maeve McLaughlin, Michael Lynch from Men’s Action Network, Stephanie Hill from ‘Way to Go’ Project and Francis Shields from Focus.

Other speakers include the voices of those impacted by domestic abuse.

A spokesperson for the La Dolce Vita Project said the latter will be “standing up, showing their own strength and courage in sharing their experiences of domestic abuse, the difficulties they faced while they remained in the relationship and when leaving the abusive relationship; the challenges they faced with their abuser, family and extended family members; their experiences of working alongside other statutory services and their hopes for the future.”

La Dolce Vita Project will also aim to highlight the complications those impacted face daily as a direct result of living without their children as a result of domestic abuse, and mental health issues arising from abuse.

T-shirts, tea, coffee, and a buffet provided on the day. For catering purposes, those attending are asked to register in advance by telephoning La Dolce Vita Project 028 71377272 or emailing: ladolcevita5277@gmail.com.

The spokesperson added: “Walk in My Shoes Walk of Freedom is La Dolce Vita Project’s first Annual Walk We envisage this to be a yearly event.”