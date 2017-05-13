Largest cream finger ever?

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney received a pleasant surprise when a generous constitutent popped into clinics in party leader Colm Eastwood’s office on Friday with a pair of potentially world record-breaking pastries.

“More happy constituents at @columeastwood’s office. @Tierney091 with Derry’s largest cream finger and turnover. Teatime awaits,” tweeted the office,

That should sustain the General Election canvass for a while. ‘Wee Buns,’ as they say.