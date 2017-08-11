Late opening for Derry cafes proving a big hit

A new evening opening cafeinitative pioneered by the Your Derry group is already proving a big hit just days in.

The idea for the Walled City Open Coffee project was introduced by Pure Derry’s Ciaran Murray, who has gone in to set up the lobbying Your Derry project. A team of others have come onboard and a number of local cafes have agreed to try out late evening openings.

Ann-Marie Canavan from Your Derry said they had approached some local coffee shops in town. “We wanted a collaborative effort, and there are seven cafes involved with local musicians and entertainment on most nights.”

Ann-Marie said that on the first night of the initiative this week there were “queues out the door”. She said that having experience of working in the hospitality sector, that tourists would often ask if there was anywhere to go for a coffee. “It is very embarrassing telling them there isn’t really anything after 6pm so this has been a long time coming.”

She added that there were local people who don’t like going to bars but who also don’t want to miss out on socialising. It is now hoped the pilot project, which is seeing cafes opening to 10pm or later, will lead to a more permanent venture during the summer season at least. The August evening rota is Monday (Claude’s Cafe), Tuesday (St Jude Eatery), Wednesday (The Limeleaf Cafe), Thursday (Warehouse Number 1 and the Pickled Duck), Friday (The Scullery and Warehouse Number 1) Saturday (Warehouse Number 1) Sunday (Sandwich Company).

For more info check out the Walled City Open Coffee Facebook page.