Launch of the Republican Graves 2017 Calendar

The Derry Republican Graves Calendar for 2017 has been launched.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the death of Vol Eamonn Lafferty, and Eamonn McGinley, chairperson of the Eamonn Lafferty Cumann Creggan, was among those who attended the launch.

Speaking at the launch of the calendar, Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley said

“This year’s calendar heavily features all the various events held to mark the 1916 -2016 Centenary year.

“So as well as being of practical use, it is also a great keepsake to remember the events that took place in Derry during this very historic year.”

The calendar priced at £5 is on sale now at Peadar O’Donnell’s, Tracys and Checkpoint Charlie, Waterloo Street, PJ News Agents William Street (beside Dohertys Bakery), Georges Bar Bishop Street ,Pennywise Bargain in the Ráth Mór Shopping Centre and at Sinn Féin offices in the city.