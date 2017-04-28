‘Lavengro’ absolutely buzzing as new single goes down a storm

Derry band ‘Lavengro’ have spoken of their delight after their debut single ‘Take the Fall’ proved a big hit with audiences across the world.

The Derry lads have recently finished supporting London pop band ‘Taken” in their tour of Britain and have now released the video for their new single.

‘Lavengro’ consists of lead singer Gareth Barrow, bass player Emmet McDaid, guitarist Dave Healy and his twin brother, drummer James Healy, Jack Kyle on keyboards and synth.

Speaking about their current busy schedule, front man Gareth said: “Everything is going brilliant at the minute.

“In Birmingham and Manchester it was amazing to meet some of the fans, especially ones who came the whole way from Amsterdam to see us.

“I think we took around 1,000 selfies with all the fans. And we really want to thank our friends and family for all the support.”

Speaking about the success of ‘Take The Fall’, guitarist Dave commente: “We didn’t expect to get this much hype on our single, it’s a great feeling, I can’t wait to see what comes of it.”

Drummer James added: “I am absolutely buzzing, I never thought it would do this well, onwards and upwards from here.”

Keyboard player Jack said “It’s amazing how much buzz we’re getting from the single release and all the support has been amazing.”

Bass player Emmet said ‘Lavengro’ have a whole host of gigs lined up over the coming months and would be showcasing their self-penned synth pop sound.

The debut single ‘Take The Fall’ has been hailed for the pop vocals, multi-layered harmonies and driving drum beats.

The Derry band have previously played live at Electric Picnic, Music City and Whelans and have previously supported the band Aslan.

‘Lavengro’ were announced the winners of all-Ireland Whelan’s Battle of the Bands competition back in July 2016.

They beat off competition from 48 bands who thrashed it out over several weeks in a series of live heats in Dublin.

Following on from their gig headlining at Bennigans in Derry this week, the band will be performing at the Youbloom Festival in June, followed by the Muff Festival and Sunflowerfest in July.

To listen to the new single on Soundcloud: check out www.soundcloud.com/lavengromusic/take-the-fall/s-2pQdG.

Alternatively you can also access the song via Dropbox at www.dropbox.com/sh/kktu9mey02sd1we/.LkwSIDtztrYj9xta?dl=0