Learning to live wisely

Those seeking an understanding of our existence and the world in which we live are invited to attend an introductory course in practical philosophy and mindfulness which shows that there is an underlying unity to everything and that this holds the key to a happy, fulfilling and peaceful life.

The introductory 10 week course starts this Monday, January 16 at 7.30 p.m. A morning course starts on Wednesday, January 18, at 10.30am. Both sessions take place at St. Columb’s Park House, Limavady Road, L’derry.

The term fee is £70.

Find out more at practicalphilosophy.ie or telephone 00 353 660 3788.