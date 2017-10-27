‘Lights out’ survey across Bogside and Brandywell

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has carried out a survey of street lighting outage problems across a Bogside and Brandywell.

Colr. Logue carried out the survey following a large number of complaints that many street lights were not working across the Bogside, Brandywell and Bishop Street areas.

Colr. Logue said: “I have also been working with Community Restorative Justice to try and help increase community safety in the area as we head into the winters months with dark mornings and nights.

“We identified the following streets where many lights were currently not working - Limewood Street, Elmwood Road, Lonemoor Road ,Glenanne, Glendara, Iona Court, Moore Walk Anne Street, Brandywell Court, Foyle Road, Orchard Row Ferguson Street.

“I have been in contact with Transport NI and they have said that they will try and get most of the lights repaired over the course of the next few weeks.

“If any resident in the area has a street lighting complaint and is not on the list please feel free to contact me and I will try and get it repaired.”