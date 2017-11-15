Lilliput celebrate 25 years with El Glacticos

As their way of celebrating 25 years performing drama, Lilliput will this month showcase a collection of their favourite pieces.

Resident Theatre Company at The Playhouse, Lilliput are Derry’s foremost theatre company of people with learning disabilities.

They will mark a quarter of a century on the stage with ‘El Glacticos’, at The Playhouse on Wednesday, November 22 and Thursday 23.

Lilliput member Mark Kelly said: “I started here with Lilliput about eight years ago, I did ‘Hope in the Derry Workhouse’, that was the first play I did, and then Lilliput took me in, under their wing. And I came through with all these friends. I enjoyed doing all these plays and I want to say thank you, it’s great to do them again!”

Lilliput Theatre Company will present ‘El Galacticos’ at The Playhouse on November 22 and 23 at 7pm. To Book contact The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or visit www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.

For more information on Lilliput Theatre Company contact Lilliput on (028) 71 368150 or email lilliputtheatrecompany@westerntrust.hscni.net.