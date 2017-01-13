Limavady farmer helps charity

The Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club has raised £2,345 for Cancer Research UK and Club secretary, and John Harbinson from Limavady played an important role in meeting this target with his Glenkeen flock donating one of their Shearling Ewes as a prize in the Club raffle.

The Ewe was won by Kilkeel-based breeder, Shirlee Nicholson. The cheque was prepared for handover to the Charity at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s recent AGM, with John, Shirlee Nicholson and Club Chairman, Wade McCrabbe.

It’s going to be a busy year for John Harbinson as he was recently appointed Vice-Chairman of the Beltex Sheep Society, as well as retaining his position as Secretary in the Irish Club.