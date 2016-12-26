Limavady shooting ‘could have led to a death’ warns councillors

Shots fired at a house outside Limavady “could have led to a death”, a local councillor has warned.

Police have said no one was injured in the shooting in the Terrydremont Road area on December 16.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 11.30pm a number of shots were fired at the front windows of a dwelling. No-one was injured during this incident.”

Sinn Féin councillor Brenda Chivers urged anyone with information to come forward.

“This is a worrying development, which could have led to a death right in the mouth of Christmas and the people responsible have a lot to answer for.

“People do not want to see guns on our streets,” said Colr. Chivers, who added: “I would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the police as soon as possible.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Stewart wants anyone with information to call detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 368 22/12/16.