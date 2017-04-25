Little bunnies get Spring in their step

Derry families enjoyed a special surprise recently after their local community centre was transformed into an Easter wonderland.

Margaret Cunningham, Habinteg Housing Farland Way Community Support Worker, fashioned the idea of hosting an Easter themed party for local children and their parents.

All smiles.... one of the local toddlers who enjoyed the festivities.

The event featured a hand-made burrow leading into the ‘warren’ of the community centre and there was also a story massage, an Easter Egg hunt and festive treats for those taking part.

Speaking after the event Margaret said: “We got on great and it turned out to be a very, good day.

“There was great excitement about the burrow, which was nine feet long and around 3 feet high .

“All the youngsters loved it and the parents did too. There were a lot of happy faces and we had a great laugh.”

The handmade burrow with the hand-stitched sky background.

The burrow was constructed using canvas and hula hoops and decorated with bunnies and little conifer trees topped with ivy.”

For refreshments there were Easter themed sandwiches and bunny shaped shortbread and Margaret came up with a fresh take on the local favourite cream horn, by dying pastry orange and filling it with egg and onion with parsley sprigs to make sure they resembled carrots.

The Easter Bunny was on hand for the Egg Hunt through the estate, with each child getting an Easter egg from one of the specially crafted baskets

The children and parents. were then also volunteers for story massage (which relaxes the mind and body) with Ellen Hastings, with simple strokes utilised to complement the spoken words of the storyteller.

Three local children enjoying the celebrations.

Maureen’s daughter, Laura, had developed the story concerning a mystical field, with a winding burrow that rabbits Roger, Robbie, Ronnie and Ronan called home.

“The children really enjoyed it, and the youngest ones really seemed to take to it,” Margaret added.

The Easter Bunny with local children taking part in the Easter Egg Hunt at Farland Way.