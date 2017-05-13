Loan fund opened to help Derry groups make change

A £1m ‘Building Better Futures’ fund has been launched to help charities, community and voluntary groups, and social enterprises make a positive difference to society in Derry and across the North.

The scheme is being funded by the Building Change Trust, Ulster Community Investment Trust (UCIT) and Belfast Charitable Society.

Damian McAteer, Vice-Chair of UCIT, which has supported groups like Destined, Foyle Women’s Aid and the Inner City Trust in Derry, said: “UCIT is delighted to further extend its reach by partnering with the Building Change Trust and Belfast Charitable Society to help us meet much needed demand for smaller unsecured loans from within the third sector. The Fund represents a significant investment from within the sector by organisations that value community activity and social enterprise in all its diversity across Northern Ireland. This partnership is a positive move for the sector and we hope that it will encourage similar collaborations or even new investors for the fund.”

Further information about the scheme is available by contacting UCIT on 028 9031 5003 or visiting www.ucitltd.com