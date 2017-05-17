Local buskers get chance to win £1,000

Local strummers and singers have been urged to sign up for an open air music festival that could see them win up to £1,000.

The ‘Summer Jamm’ busking competition returns to Strabane town on Saturday, June 10, as part of the wider three-day festival, and local acts can enter for free.

The top prize of £1,000 will be awarded to the winner of the competition. The second placed act will get £400 and third placed will receive £200.

The competition is organised by Martin Gallen from Strabane Chamber of Commerce, is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council and sponsored by O2.

It will give performers an opportunity to showcase their talent to a wide audience, including experts from the entertainment industry.

Speaking ahead of the event, Martin Gallen said: “With the busking festival we’re hoping to shine a light on some of our local talent.

“With a grand prize of £1,000 up for grabs we hope to inspire and encourage performers to progress their talents and maybe one day perform on the main stage of the festival.

“Anyone wishing to enter should contact myself on martin@banbadesign.co.uk or telephone 079 8815 6492, entry to the competition is free.”

The busking competition, alongside Strabane BID Company’s Saturday evening concert, forms part of the wider Derry City and Strabane District Council Summer Jamm Festival programme.

The family friendly festival runs from June 9 and 11, visit www.derrystrabane.com/SummerJamm for more info on acts and tickets.