Local charity Kinship Care NI comes to Limavady

Are you a grandparent, sibling, aunt, uncle or family friend caring for a relatives child full time? Would you like advice and support?

Then come along on Tuesday 6th June to Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre from 11am-1pm and meet some of the team from Kinship Care NI at their Information Coffee Morning. This session is an opportunity to inform carers about the services and support available to them,” said a spokesperson.

Local charitable organisation, Kinship Care NI, specialise in supporting children and young people who are cared for by relatives and family members, as well as supporting the kinship carers. As part of this, the coffee morning will mark the beginning of the Limavady-based ‘Kin Together’ support group, which will be held the second Tuesday of every month.

The Kin Together group offers an opportunity to meet other kinship carers, seek advice, support, training and to hear about all the free trips and activities available to the family.

The group is open to anyone who wishes to attend. Kinship Care NI’s Training and Outreach worker for the area Ruth McGilligan said: “We are really looking forward to working in Limavady and meeting new Kinship Carers from the area.

“The group will provide an opportunity for anyone who cares for a family member’s child to come along, have a cup of tea, relax and discuss any issues they may have in a safe, neutral environment and be appropriately supported.”

For information contact Ruth McGilligan on 02871 373731 or, email ruth.kinshipcareni@gmail.com