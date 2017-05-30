Local Limavady heroes ‘in for a surprise’

Local heroes in the community could be in for a surprise when the BBC takes to the streets of Limavady this weekend.

Street Auction, Presented by ‘Flog It’s’ Paul Martin, rewards community champions who through volunteering, support groups or being a good neighbour make a difference in their neighbourhood.

This Saturday the BBC One Daytime series comes to Alexander Road for an afternoon of fun and community celebration. Funds will be raised for a deserving local group or individual.A few weeks ago the BBC crew made an initial visit to the town and asked locals to donate unwanted and unloved items which will be sold. Some items will go on bric-a-brac stalls, some will be sent to a saleroom auction and some will be auctioned at the ‘pop up’ auction during the Street Party event. At the end of the street party, the amount raised – and the recipients – will be revealed for the first time. The afternoon will also include various stalls, cakes sales, refreshments, arts and crafts and possibly a plant stall.

Paul Martin said: “I love working on this series, it is a fantastic chance to see true community spirit with neighbours helping neighbours. We’ve already met some wonderful people who have been incredibly generous donating items for our bric-a-brac stalls and pop-up auctions. There has been everything given from an antique coffee table to a dressmaker’s dummy. I feel this is going to be a really great event in the town.”

Series Producer of Street Auction, Julia Foot, said: “Paul, and our antiques expert Izzie Balmer, will be enjoying the street party atmosphere, stalls and entertainment, and of course, meeting up with the generous people of Limavady.”

The Street Party is free and open to all. The opening ribbon will be cut at 1.30pm. The pop up auction will be held at 3.30pm. For more information, contact Bel Weaver on 0303 0818877 or email Annabel.Weaver@bbc.co.uk The programme is expected to air in September.