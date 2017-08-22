Local players back Football versus Homophobia event

Local football teams have given their backing to the third annual Foyle Football v. Homophobia tournament which kicks off this Friday, August 25.

Football teams from around Derry have pledged their support and commitment to “boot homophobia, biphobia and transphobia out of football.”

Players from Derry City, Institute, Foyle Belles, Trojans F.C. and other local players have all shown their solidarity.

The event, at Bishop’s Field in Creggan, will form part of the annual Foyle Pride Festival, which gets under way in the city this weekend.

The tournament, organised by the Rainbow Project, Old Library Trust and Foyle Pride Festival, aims to combat discrimination based upon sexual orientation, gender identity in football.

It also aims to ensure that football teams are inclusive to the LGBTQ players and that football is promoted within the LGBTQ community.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Homophobia, biphobia, transphobia has no place anywhere in our community or in our sports teams.

“This year, we are excited to announce the first GAA v. Homophobia initiative, which will see a showcase game played at 4pm in Bishop’s Field. The game is being supported by UNISON Community Branch.

“The tournament will also include a penalty shoot-out open to everyone. All are welcome and the event starts at 2.00 p.m.”