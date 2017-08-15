Local students prove top of their game in marathon charity fundraiser

Four local teenagers who set out to raise £100 for charity have reached seven times that amount.

Joseph McKinney, Nathaniel Joshy, Caleb Griffin and Conor Polley organised a 24-hour on-line gaming marathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 16-year-olds set up challenges, competitions and trials and the donations poured in. The final total stands at £700.

Joseph said “We started off hoping for £100 but as the day went on more and more kept coming in. Then we thought maybe we could get to £200, then £300.

“We couldn’t believe it when we crashed through £600 and the final total of £700 is just brilliant. “Macmillan has helped some of our family members and we wanted to show our appreciation. Big thank you to everyone who donated.”

Macmillan Cancer Support offers various types of practical, financial and emotional support to families affected by cancer, from providing wigs to organising supportive therapies like reflexology and makeup classes.