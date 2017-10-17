Long Tower gym opens boosting fitness offering

The development of a new fitness suite at the Long Tower Youth Club in the Brandywell has been hailed as a vital new community facility that will help more and more people keep up an active and healthy lifestyle.

The gym in the Anne Street club opened just as it was confirmed that a new football stadium and greyhound track in the Brandywell stadium complex next door will both be ready by Christmas.

Sinn Féin Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has welcomed the opening of the new fitness facilities saying they will improve public health and wellbeing in the wider Brandywell, Bogside and Bishop Street area.

Speaking to the ‘Journal,’ Mrs. McCallion said: “It’s great to have such a new facility right in the heart of the community. It’s important that we maximise every opportunity to improve and enhance our sporting facilities in Derry and encourage people of all ages to take up sport or just stay active.”

Mrs. McCallion said the new development would complement the larger scale advances being made in the Brandywell.

“When you look out the window of the club and see the work going on at the new play park facilities ,greyhound track and the Brandywell Stadium, it’s positive news for the people of the area and wider city,” she said.

Mrs. McCallion also praised staff at the club.

“I would like to commend everyone at the Long Tower Youth Club for the ongoing work that they do in the community.”