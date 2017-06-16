Lore and Niamh at Roe Valley Arts

Local folk group Lore will take to the stage at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Saturday June 24 alongside the talented Niamh Mc Glinchey.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for the talented Dungiven band, with their debut album winning ‘Best EP’ at the Pure M Awards 2015.

Niam McGlinchey.

This is combined with the fact they have shared the stage with Mary Black, Cara Dillon and The 4 of Us.

Home grown country songstress Niamh Mc Glinchey rose to fame in Ireland in 2008.

Since winning an All-Ireland title for solo singing in the Scor na Nog with her rendition of Raghlan Road, she has released two albums and spent the last three years touring across the country with Nathan Carter.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Expect a night of heartfelt, beautiful music delivered by some of Northern Ireland’s best local talent.”

Tickets for the event, which begins at 8pm, are available from Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on 028 7776 0650 or online at www.roevalleyarts.com.