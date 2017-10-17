Magee moves to tackle Dunvale drainage issue

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed confirmation from the Ulster University that it is to seek a solution to drainage issues affecting residents next to the Magee playing pitches.

Councillor Cooper said homes in Dunvale Park, bordering the playing fields at the Duncreggan Road, were affected by the recent floods.

He said: “Residents contacted me with their concerns and asked if I could see what could be done to prevent flooding around their homes. I have spoken with the university and outlined the concerns of local residents in regards to future flooding.

“I am pleased to say officials at the Ulster University have taken those concerns on board and are working to find a permanent solution as a matter of urgency. This will involve installation of a new drainage system and has also involved NI Water and the Rivers Agency working to ensure there are no blockages in their water lines running through the site. Taken in tandem, these measures should remove any ongoing issues and reassure local residents of the Dunvale Park area.”

An Ulster University spokesperson said: “Following the recent floods in the wider North West, Ulster University became aware of issues affecting some residents in the Duncreggan area adjacent to our Magee campus. We have already developed plans to install a new drainage system which aims to address any potential future flooding issues at the site.”