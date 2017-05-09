Maggot-infested rat found during laneway clean-up

Landlords in Derry have been warned to make sure their tenants are disposing of rubbish properly after a maggot-infested rat was discovered during a laneway clean-up.

Councillors Gary Donnelly and Sean Carr came across the dead rodent while taking part in a clean-up of a laneway in the Cable Street area of the Bogside.

The maggot infested rat discovered amid the rubbish dumped in the laneway.

It is understood Council enforcement officers have now been tasked to the area.

Colr. Donnelly said the problem related to a minority of private tenants dumping rubbish in laneways.

“We are calling on landlords to take responsibility for their tenants and to ensure their behaviour and activities are not having a detrimental impact on their neighbours.

“We have spoken to residents who have told us they can’t let their children or grandchildren out because of this rubbish being abandoned. There are health and safety issues here and whoever is doing this is very irresponsible.”

The laneway after it was cleared.

Colr. Sean Carr said: “There must have been a ton of rubbish in a laneway that wouldn’t be 50 yards long. There have been issues with rodent infestation and there are attempts to deal with it, but there is food items among everything being dumped and that is attracting them.”

Colr. Carr added that people can arrange for the council to lift bulky rubbish for free or can contact local representatives who will arrange this for them. “There is no excuse whatsoever for this,” he said.