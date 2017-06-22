Main Altnagelvin entrance closed this weekend

The main entrance to Altnagelvin will be closed this weekend but visitors and patients will still be able to access the hospital via the Crescent Link, the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) has confirmed.

The temporary closure of the main Glenshane Road entrance will allow essential maintenance to be carried out, the local health authority signalled.

The western access point to the hospital will be closed for most daylight hours over the course of both Saturday and Sunday, it was confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust stated: “This weekend, Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, 25, June 2017, commencing at 6.00am and finishing at 21.00pm each day, the Estates department of the Western Health and Social Care Trust will be carrying out essential works on the Altnagelvin Hospital site.

“During this time the Glenshane Road entrance to the hospital will be closed and access to the Altnagelvin site will be via the Crescent Link entrance only.”

Arrangements have been put in place to ensure that anyone requiring access to the North West hospital over the weekend will be able to enter and exit unhindered.

Visitors and patients are being asked by the Western Trust to only use the northern entrance off the A514 Crescent Link road if they need to access Altnagelvin.

“A traffic management system will be in place to redirect all non-essential traffic.

“Access via the Glenshane Road will be maintained for emergency service vehicles only,” the Western Trust spokesperson said.

The local health authority apologised for the closure but said it was necessary to allow essential maintenance work to take place.

“The Western Health and Social Care Trust apologise for any inconvenience caused during the road closure,” the local health authority said.