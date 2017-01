Thanks to Brian McDaid for this cracking photo of a majestic Grey Heron at full span at Inch.

Now’s a great time to pay a visit to the wonderful Inch Wildfowl Reserve.

You’re likely to witness healthy numbers of wintering waterfowl in Lough Swilly and Inch Levels, including Whooper Swans and Greylag Geese, and, of course, your man above, who will be appearing all year round.