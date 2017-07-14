Major exhibition on history of the Rosemount area

Sinn Féin Councillor and local historian Mickey Cooper has welcomed confirmation that a major new exhibition on the history of Rosemount will tour the Outer West Neighbourhood Renewal area in the coming months.

Colr. Cooper, who wrote the historical content of the exhibition for the Outer West on a voluntary basis, said it would increase community pride and showcase the rich history of Rosemount to locals and visitors.

He said: “I was delighted to write the content for the exhibition and to collaborate with the Outer West NRA, CRAFT and the Nerve Centre in the project. The funding, which was made available by Sinn Féin MLA Caral Ni Chulain when she was Minister for Culture, has also been used to purchase a vehicle and other equipment that the Outer West organisation can use for other cultural events across the area.”

The exhibition includes archive images from the Rosemount Historical Society, Guildhall Press and local historian and photographer Jim Collins, many of which have not been seen in public for generations.

Mr Cooper said it will “provide a perfect backdrop for the wide range of cultural events hosted by CRAFT and other cultural groups in the area.” He added: “Taken in tandem with the recent redevelopment of Brooke Park and the Creggan Burn Park, it marks another step in Rosemount’s renaissance as a cultural and leisure hot spot in the city”

The venues hosting the exhibition will be confirmed in the coming weeks.