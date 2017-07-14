Major interest in new portrait prints of Martin McGuinness

A striking official portrait of Martin McGuinness is sparking major interest with just 500 limited edition prints now for sale.

Paul McGilloway, proprietor of Derry’s “Framed to Perfection” outlet, said a number of the prints by artist Robert Ballagh had already been ordered locally, while there has also been interest from across the world.

“Framed to Perfection” on West End Terrace is the only outlet in the north west offering the prints for sale, which feature a young Martin McGuinness in front of the 1916 Proclamation.

Priced at £500/ €600 the prints can be sent anywhere around the world in special protective tubes or, alternatively, “Framed to Perfection” can be commissioned to provide frames.

The portrait prints have been authenticated by the artist and endorsed by Martin McGuinness’ widow Bernie.

Mr Ballagh had been asked by an old friend Bobby Storey to paint a portrait of Mr. McGuinness on behalf of the party.

Mr Ballagh said he was “delighted and honoured because I had always admired Martin McGuinness both as a man and as a politician and believed he had made an inestimable contribution to the Republican cause.”

Tragically, however, Mr McGuinness passed away in March and the artist recently presented the McGuinness family with one of the prints.

He said he felt “impelled to portray him as a young man.

“As I saw it, my task was to try and depict the steely determination and future promise on the face of the young Republican,” Mr Ballagh said.

The portrait print can be viewed and ordered at “Framed to Perfection”.