Male who was assaulted taken to safety by Limavady school staff

A man who was punched outside a school in Limavady was taken to safety by staff, a court has been told.

Limavady Magistrate’s Court heard on Wednesday the injured party was assaulted by Scott McElwee, with an address supplied on court papers as Tamlough Park, Ballykelly.

The court heard on November 6, 2015, police were called about an assault that ocurred outside a school.

The victim, who had been chased from a considerable distance, had left the gym and had seen McElwee in a vehicle with other occupants.

The victim had feared for his safety, and he went to a local school. He pushed the button to gain entry, but as he was waiting 20-year-old McElwee approached him and offered to fight. The court heard McElwee punched the male in the face.

Staff from the school then arrived and took the injured party inside to safety.

Defence solicitor, Don Mahoney told the court McElwee fully accepted responsibility for the offence and he expressed remorse.

District Judge Liam McNally said McElwee was “obviously a man who has difficulty in controlling his temper.”

Mr. Mahoney said: “Anger management is the key issue that needs to be addressed here.”

Sentencing, Judge McNally told McElwee he was “gravely tempted” to impose an immediate custodial sentence.

Taking into account his guilty plea and his age, Judge McNally told McElwee: “This really is your last opportunity.”

McElwee received a two-year Probation Order. Judge McNally reactivated a suspended sentence for a period of 18 months. McElwee has to pay the injured party £200 compensation.