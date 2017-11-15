Man accused of assaulting Danny Payne

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court accused of assaulting Danny Payne.

Sean McCourt, of Tranarossan Avenue, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Payne.

The charge relates to an alleged incident in the Newmarket Street area of the city centre in the early hours of October 22.

Mr Payne, a former volunteer with Foyle Search and Rescue, sustained serious head injuries in the alleged assault.

During a brief hearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court this morning, McCourt spoke only to confirm his personal details and to say he understood the charge.

An investigating officer said she believed she could connect the teenager to the alleged offence.

McCourt was released on his own bail of £750 to reside at an address in Cornshell Fields.

He is banned from consuming alcohol, must observe a curfew between 11pm and 7am and sign bail three times a week.

The 19-year-old is also prohibited from having any contact with the alleged injured party and his family or any other prosecution witness.

McCourt will appear in court again on January 11.