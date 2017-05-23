Man appears in court after alleged hijacking

A 28-year-old man appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with a series of offences arising from an alleged hijacking incident in the city at the weekend.

Joseph Patrick McMullan, of no fixed abode, appeared in the dock at the Bishop Street courthouse while eight charges, including a charge of hijacking, possession of a knife in Dunne’s Stores car park, and driving dangerously on the Groarty Road, were read to him.

A police constable took the stand, said he was aware of the facts of the case, and connected McMullan to the charges.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that his client was not applying for bail at this stage but asked for an adjournment until Thursday, May 25, in order to identify whether or not an appropriate bail address could be ascertained.

The charges all relate to an incident, which is alleged to have occurred in the North of the city on Saturday, May 20.

As well as the charges of hijacking, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon, the defendant is also accused of committing a series of driving offences on the same date.

These charges were also read to the defendant yesterday and included driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen of blood while under suspicion of driving whilst unfit, and the aggravated taking away of a motor vehicle.