Search

Man arrested over shootings

Shooting.
Shooting.
0
Have your say

A man's been arrested by police investigating the paramilitary-style shooting of a man in the Bogside on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old man will also be questioned about a similar attack in Glenowen in March, police revealed.

Police confirmed on Sunday that they had arrested the man from the Lettershandoney area in relation to a paramilitary style shooting in the city this week and a previous attack in March of this year.