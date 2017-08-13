Man arrested over shootings

A man's been arrested by police investigating the paramilitary-style shooting of a man in the Bogside on Tuesday night.
The 32-year-old man will also be questioned about a similar attack in Glenowen in March, police revealed.
Police confirmed on Sunday that they had arrested the man from the Lettershandoney area in relation to a paramilitary style shooting in the city this week and a previous attack in March of this year.
