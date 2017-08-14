Man arrested over shootings released

A man arrested at the weekend by police investigating the paramilitary-style shooting of a man in the Bogside last Tuesday night, has been released unconditionally.

The 32 year old man from the Lettershandoney area was arrested in relation to the shooting in Lisfannon Park last week as well as a previous attack in Glenowen in March.

Police confirmed that people who have been arrested under the Terrorism Act must either be charged or released unconditionally as bail is not permitted under the terms of the Terrorism Act.

“Interviews under arrest are a key part of all investigative strategies and the police service is committed to following all lines of enquiry to keep our communities safe from those who would seek to cause serious harm,” the PSNI said.