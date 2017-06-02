Man asked warden to pass ‘joint’ to cell next door!

A Waterside man who asked a warder to pass a Cannabis cigarette to a prisoner in the cell next door in Maghaberry Prison three years ago, was fined £100 after appearing via videolink at Derry Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The court heard how David Gerard McCloskey (27), whose address was listed as Clooney Terrace, Derry, was discovered with a small quantity of Cannabis on June 22, 2014.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor explained that he was apprehended in Bann House in Maghaberry at approximately 8.10pm on the evening in question after a prison warder became suspicious of ‘green flakes’ contained within a rolled cigarette he had been asked by McCloskey to pass onto a prisoner in an neighbouring cell.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley acknowledged his client had decided to ask the warder to pass a ‘joint’ next door and suggested the the consumption of Cannabis might have affected his thought process at the time.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined McCloskey £100, commenting: “I’ll order a Destruction Order for the drugs. God knows where they are!”