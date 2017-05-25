Man caught at ‘usual speed trap’

A 45-years-old Galliagh man has been fined £75 for breaking the limit at what his defence solicitor described as “the usual speed trap” on the Culmore Road in the city last year.

Brendan Michael McLaughlin, of Bloomfield Park, was detected travelling at 38 miles per hour in the 30 hour zone on November 3.

His defence solicitor Eugene Burns said the speeding had occurred at the “usual speed trap”.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined McLauglin £75 and ordered him pay the £15 offender levy.