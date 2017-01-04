Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Glendara incident

A 48 year old man has been charged with attempted murder, common assault, two counts of criminal damage, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and threats to kill following an incident in the Glendara area of the Brandywell yesterday.
He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrate’s Court later this morning, Wednesday, January 4.
As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
